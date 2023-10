RAVENA, NY (NEWS10) — Gary VanDerzee has now been coaching Ravena football for over 40 years. With those years comes a lot of moments and milestones, including back to back section titles. Friday night was another special one – senior night against Lansingburgh.

VanDerzee’s grandson Jack McFerran one of the seniors celebrated. We had coach VanDerzee mic’d up for the pregame festivities, and Ravena’s 45-14 win over Lansingburgh.