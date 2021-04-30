MIAA: Student-athletes must wear masks despite end of state outdoor mask mandate

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After months of having a mask mandate, a major shift begins statewide on Friday. Masks will no longer be required in outdoor spaces, but masks will still be needed for some outdoor activities. It’s a Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association guidance.  

Locally, all spring sport athletes and spectators will be required to keep their masks on even if they can be socially distanced.  

“Students will still be mandated to wear proper face coverings during competition and during practices,” Springfield Public Schools Athletic Director Dwayne Early said. 

It’s been a controversial topic from the beginning: masks for children. Now, with the state’s relaxed face-covering mandate, it’s even more controversial. The MIAA said the mask mandate still stands, they will not be changing it at this time. Local school districts plan to follow it, saying it’s about safety. 

“Springfield Public Schools have acted in an abundance of caution with testing students periodically through each season so we just want to make sure we keep students and staff as safe as we possibly can,” Early said.

Baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis, and track are just some of the sports in season. For all Massachusetts high schools, masks are to be worn at all times. Any change to that rule would require a vote from the MIAA board. 

Connecticut does not require a mask when actively playing and Maine does not require one at all. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire