MHHS needs donations for abandoned baby rabbits

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) is looking for donations after eight one-month-old baby rabbits along with an adult female and male pair were left outside their building on Sunday morning.

Staff was preparing to open for the day when an individual pulled up. When staff went to help the individual she sped off leaving behind a pet carrier and a duct-taped cardboard box, the MHHS said. The box had “Please help these bunnies find a good home” written on the top.

The MHHS said the rabbits will remain in their care for the next six months, until they are able to be spayed and/or neutered and then adopted. Because rabbits require fresh greens, vegetables, hay, rabbit-safe toys, specialized veterinary care and long-term foster homes, MHHS said they are in need of both cash donations and supplies purchased from their amazon wish list.

MHHS would also like to remind people that it’s illegal to abandon animals in New York and dangerous to leave them outside their facility subject to the elements and predators.

They said it’s important for pet owners to contact them before a situation becomes dire. Their Animal Care Center has assistance available including a food pantry, and low-cost spay/neuter program that could allow pets to remain in their owners home.

LATEST STORIES: