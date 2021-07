Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 in a baseball game, late Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

FLUSHING, Queens — The New York Mets have made their trade deadline splash.

New York is acquiring SS Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs with just minutes to go before Major League Baseball’s trade deadline, according to ESPN and SNY.

The deal also includes starting pitcher Trevor Williams. Former first round draft pick OF Pete Crow-Armstrong is headed to Chicago in return.

This is a developing story.