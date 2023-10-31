MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple arrests related to the sale and use of meth in the county. Four people are facing charges related to this operation.

Law enforcement worked for three months to stop the sale and use of meth in Western Montgomery County. Joseph Miller, 32, of Johnstown, Brittany Prevost, 36, of Nelliston, Robert Prevost, 39, of Nelliston, and Michael Dygert, 49, of Nelliston, have all been charged.

Charges:

Joseph Miller

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (Felony)

Tampering with Evidence (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 2nd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree (Felony)

Brittany Prevost

Title 21, United State Code, 841 (a)(1), (b)(1)(C) Distribution of a Controlled Substance Involving Methamphetamine

Robert Prevost

Petit Larceny

Michael Dygert

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree Meth with Intent to Sell (Felony)

Criminal Possession of a Narcotic drug with Intent to Sell (Felony)

Miller was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail after an arraignment in the Town of Palatine Court. Brittany Prevost is in federal custody. Robert Prevost was issued an appearance ticket. Dygert was released after an arraignment in the Town of Palatine Court.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Montgomery County Drug Task Force, the Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond and her office and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) all worked together on this operation. Further arrests are possible.