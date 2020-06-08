Metered parking returns on Monday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Metered parking will be reinstated in Albany from 8:00am Monday, June 8.

Metered parking is being reinstated as part of phase two of the reopening process. It comes as more workers and visitors are expected to drive into the city as office buildings and businesses begin to open their doors again.

In compliance with CDC guidelines, the Albany Parking Authority is encouraging the use of the ParkAlbany App to access and pay for metered parking. The app is available on both iPhone and Android users via both the App Store and Google Play. The parking authority is also continuing to wave the five cent fee for all meter payments made via the app until July 1.

