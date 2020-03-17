Metered parking in Downtown Troy suspended

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Mayor Patrick Madden announced Tuesday that all metered parking in Downtown Troy will be suspended until further notice. This is in an effort to assist downtown businesses and residents impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
All regular parking regulations and posted alternate-side parking will remain in effect. Normal parking rules and regulations will remain in effect for all city-owned parking lots and garages. Residents are also reminded to observe all alternate-side parking restrictions to ensure regular garbage & recycling collection and street sweeping operations can continue.
