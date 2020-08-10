Metallica headlining one night only drive-in concert

Metallica

Metallica (Lars Ulrich, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo) pose at a photocall before a concert in Mexico City on July 28, 2012. (AP / Marco Ugarte)

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Metallica is the latest musical act to adapt their stage show to a drive-in concert format. The band takes the stage for the first time since autumn with a full set on August 29 at hundreds of drive-in and outdoor theaters.

Pre-sale tickets for official members of Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club go on sale on August 12. The general sale starts August 14, and Metallica’s new album, S&M2, will be included digitally with each ticket purchase. Each ticket is good for up to six people in a single car.

They’ll record the performance specifically for the one-night-only engagement, featuring material from throughout their career.

Theaters hosting the concert will follow guidelines and mandates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local governments. Staff will wear personal protective equipment, ensure 6 feet between cars, and limit bathroom capacity. The show will also use contactless payment and ticketing.

Participating New York theaters

TheaterLocationShowtime
Bay Drive-In TheatreRedwood8 p.m.
Delevan Twin Drive InDelevan9 p.m.
El Rancho Drive-InPalatine Bridge8:20 p.m.
Fair Oaks Drive-InMiddletown8:30 p.m.
Finger Lakes Drive-InAuburn9 p.m.
Greek Peak Outdoor CinemaCortland9 p.m.
Hi-Way Drive-In TheatreCoxsackie8 p.m.
Jericho Drive-InGlenmont8 p.m.
Long Island AdventurelandEast Farmingdale8:30 p.m.
Malta Drive-In TheatreMalta7:55 p.m.
New York State Fair Drive-InSyracuse8:30 p.m.
Ozoner 29 Twin Drive-InBroadalbin8:20 p.m.
Silver Lake Twin Drive-InPerry8:40 p.m.
Sunset Drive-InMiddleport8:15 p.m.
Transit Drive-In TheatreLockport8:30 p.m.
Unadilla Drive InUnadilla8:45 p.m.
Vintage Drive-In TheatreAvon8:45 p.m.
Warwick Drive-inWarwick8:15 p.m.

Participating theaters in Massachusetts and Vermont

TheaterLocationShowtime
Fairlee Drive-InFairlee, VT8:30 p.m.
MarshField Drive InMarshfield, MA8:30 p.m.
Mendon Twin Drive InMendon, MA8:30 p.m.
Sunset Drive-InColchester, VT7:45 p.m.
Topsfield Drive InTopsfield, MA8:30 p.m.

