ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As the number of people struggling with mental health increases, lawmakers in Albany County are proposing a program for mental health first aid. It’s called the Mind Your Health Training Program.

Employees in county departments, who directly interact with the public, would receive the training to identify someone who may be dealing with a mental health issue and learn how to interact with a person in crisis and connect them with help.

“We realize that COVID has really exposed a lot of what’s going on with people,” Albany County Legislature Deputy Chairwoman Wanda Willingham said. “In the same way which we get first aid training, we need mental health first aid training.”

The training program will be put to a vote in the county legislature on Monday, September 12. It is expected to pass.