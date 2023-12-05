SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local hospital has received funding to expand mental health treatment services for children and teens. Ellis Medicine was awarded more than $700,000 from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to establish The Family Room, which will offer crisis intervention to patients between the ages of 10 and 17.

It will be located at the State Street Health Center in Schenectady, which houses the hospital’s behavioral health programs.

The hospital already has a similar program for adults. The Living Room was established in 2018. It’s connected thousands of people to support and kept 98 percent of its patients out of the emergency room and helped ease the strain on the ER. Both services provide a comfortable environment with furniture, soft lighting and a relaxed atmosphere.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, you can call or text 988 to reached the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. It is free, available 24/7, and is always confidential.