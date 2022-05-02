BURNT HILLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, Ballston Spa National Bank’s Burnt Hills branch located at 770 Saratoga Road will be hosting an art exhibit from May 1 to May 13 featuring work by students of the Charlton School. The artwork in the exhibit is composed of several mediums and techniques, including mixed media paintings- combining all sorts of materials to make portraits, acrylic paintings, watercolor paintings, pencil, pen, and pastel portraits, to name just a few.

Pictured left to right, Michelle Allen, Branch Manager of the Ballston Spa National Bank branch in Burnt Hills and Mary Jo Bradley, Art Educator at The Charlton School. (Photo: Matt Shaughnessy, Charlton School)

Artwork from the students of The Charlton School displayed at Ballston Spa National Bank branch in Burnt Hills, NY. (Photo: Matt Shaughnessy, Charlton School)

Charlton School’s art teacher, Mary Jo Bradley, works with students to showcase their work around the Capital Region. She claims that students who have been recognized for their work have shown increased joy and confidence. “Art-making isn’t just about creating, it’s also about sharing with others what we have made. This is the piece of the process that builds both self-confidence in the artist and bonds to their community,” she said.

The Charlton School is a New York State-approved high school and around-the-clock residential treatment center for young women experiencing mental health needs such as depression, anxiety, low self-esteem, and self-injurious behavior. In addition to education and social-emotional support, Charlton’s therapeutic services include Art Therapy, Equine Therapy, Family Therapy, Social-Emotional Learning, and more.

“We’re incredibly grateful for our friends at Ballston Spa National Bank for their continued support of our work to empower young women with the skills they need to thrive in life and for helping to raise awareness about the need for critical services for adolescent mental health,” said Alex Capo, LMHC, the Executive Director at The Charlton School. Mental health is at the forefront of the mission and work at the school, an issue highlighted every year during the month of May, known nationwide as Mental Health Awareness Month.