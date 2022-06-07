ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In the wake of the shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, and a rise in gun violence across the country, many point to mental health as the answer to preventing future shootings. But the answers are not so simple.

“The idea that the mentally ill are violent is really a misconception,” said Christi LeViner Wright, a licensed clinical social worker. “We have got to start to knock that down. It is just not true.”

Even though data from the National Library of Medicine says under 5% of mentally ill people turn to violence, LeViner Wright said professionals have a duty to notify officials if a subject could potentially harm themselves or others. An expansion to an already-existing red flag law passed by New York could help make it easier to report warning signs, especially when it comes to suicide and domestic violence.

“It is really going to depend on how workable and how flexible that law is,” LeViner Wright said. “If it is, in fact, an immediate red flag, and if there is enough communication, it could potentially save quite a few lives.”

If pressure is put on mental health professionals to curb gun violence, they could be forced to make guarantees that just are not possible, resulting in an even greater shortage of providers and resources than there already is. Instead, LeViner Wright said there needs to be a clear path to prevent people from getting guns who should not have them.

“I do not want guns taken away from everyone. I do not think that would be smart,” LeViner Wright said. “On the other hand, we have a clear path as to who should not have access to guns. So, let’s start there and see what happens.”

Mental Health advocates worry that a push to rely on counseling and psychological services to curb gun violence may discourage people from getting the professional help they need. “People are on edge and very nervous about how they will be perceived because they have a chronic health condition,” LeViner Wright said.