Mendelssohn Club holds men’s choir auditions

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mendelssohn Club of Albany will start auditioning new male singers. The Club is looking for tenors and basses to join their ranks for Wednesday evening rehearsals and the performances concluding its 111th season.

Men looking to join the chorus should head to New Covenant Presbyterian Church in Albany at 7:15 p.m. on January 15 to get used to the music before official rehearsals begin later in the month. The Mendelssohn Club will perform its traditional spring concert on May 15 at Chancellor’s Hall in Albany.

In other Mendelssohn news, their conductor, Jeffrey Vredenburg, will retire after the concert in May. The Club is looking for a qualified replacement conductor to begin in June. The Mendelssohn Club is an all-male choir of 60 voices that has performed across the country since its 1909 founding.