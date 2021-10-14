Menands Police Chief says call for person with a gun lead to “ghost gun” confiscation

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Reports for a person with a gun are becoming more frequent according to one Capital Region police department. The Menands Police Department says a call for a person with a gun lead to the discovery of what police call a “ghost gun”.

“We have involved the DEA and ATF just to see if they can give us any more information as to what our next step might be because this is not something we deal with everyday,” says Menands Police Chief Francis X. Lacosse. Chief Lacosse says this is the first time he can recall his department confiscating a ghost gun. The firearm was recovered after police were called to the Schuyler Inn around 7:30 p.m. Monday to reports of a male with a gun. Five were arrested.

This year, an East Greenbush man, and, in a separate case, a Saratoga County man, both plead guilty to possessing ghost guns.

“These ghost guns are coming up more and more,” says Chief Lacosse, “New York City has a huge amount of them. I know locally, Albany has gotten them. I’m not sure Watervliet may have one but I’m not positive. And now this.”

Ghost guns are simply guns which are un-serialized and can be made of different components and typically assembled at home. Since 1968, every new firearm is required to bear a serial number. The main reason for ghost guns is they are nearly untraceable. Like a ghost.

The chief says the discovery sheds light on the bigger issues of guns in the Capital Region. “What used to be, when I first started, a gun call would come out and everybody would listen because it was just infrequent. Now, it’s a daily, several times a day occurrence that you hear this call go out.”