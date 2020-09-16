Menands man sentenced to eight years for child pornography offenses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Menands man has been sentenced to 96 months in prison, after pleading guilty to distributing, receiving and possessing child pornography. Kenneth J. Monahan had admitted to using peer-to-peer software to distribute numerous images of child pornography in February and April 2018.

The 45-year-old also admitted to downloading child pornography from the Internet from 2017 through April 2018 and to possessing over 1,300 images of child pornography in May 2018.

Monahan, who pled guilty to the charges earlier in September, will be required to register as a sex offender, and is subject to a 20-year term of supervised release when his prison sentence ends.

A restitution payment of $19,500 will also be divided among certain child victims depicted in the images and videos that Monahan distributed, received and possessed.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the New York State Police, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alicia G. Suarez.

