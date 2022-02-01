Menands giving out at-home COVID test kits Feb. 2

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Village of Menands will be giving out at-home COVID test kits to residents who have not gotten a kit from the village on Feb. 2 from 1-3 p.m. Kits will be given out at the Village Offices, 280 Broadway in the southside of the parking lot.

Residents can get one kit per household and must show proof of residency. The village is asking residents to wear a mask when picking up kits. Residents can also remain in their vehicles.