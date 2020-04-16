Live Now
Menacing call leads police to stolen handgun

News
Posted: / Updated:

Sharif Sabb, 19, was arrested after police say he was menacing people with a handgun.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police say they arrested Sharif Sabb, 19, after a brief struggle with police on Wednesday. Officers say they received a call around 11 a.m. about a man menacing people with a handgun in the area of Jackson and 3rd Streets.

When they got to the scene they found Sabb and arrested him but they couldn’t find a handgun. Police executed a search warrant at Sabb’s 3rd Street address and say they located a loaded handgun stolen from Tennessee.

Police say they recovered this handgun that was stolen from Tennessee in Sabb’s home.

Sabb is now facing multiple charges.

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Felony)
  • Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (Felony)
  • Menacing (Misdemeanor)

No one was injured in the incident.

