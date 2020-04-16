Menacing call leads police to stolen handgun

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police say they arrested Sharif Sabb, 19, after a brief struggle with police on Wednesday. Officers say they received a call around 11 a.m. about a man menacing people with a handgun in the area of Jackson and 3rd Streets.
When they got to the scene they found Sabb and arrested him but they couldn’t find a handgun. Police executed a search warrant at Sabb’s 3rd Street address and say they located a loaded handgun stolen from Tennessee.
Sabb is now facing multiple charges.
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon (Felony)
- Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (Felony)
- Menacing (Misdemeanor)
No one was injured in the incident.
LATEST STORIES:
- Albany County officials open permanent walk-up coronavirus testing site
- Coronavirus in Massachusetts: Governor Baker, state health officials to provide update Thursday
- Siena Poll: Upstate NY business leaders say the state should focus on public health, worry about economy later
- WATCH: Daily coronavirus briefing from Gov. Cuomo set for 11:30 a.m.
- Google adds tab of ‘Teacher-Approved’ apps for kids