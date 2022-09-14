CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Sidney has charged two men with felony weapon possession of firearms. The firearms were allegedly non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act.

According to the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, after an investigation, it was learned that Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19 of Lincklaen and Duane G. Hollenbeck of Moravia, 53 were both allegedly in possession of numerous ‘ghost guns’, as well as large-capacity ammunition magazines that were non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act.

Hollenbeck was arrested on August 30, and Moravia was arrested on September 7. Both men have been charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony)

Third Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon (felony)

Alec Hollenbeck was arraigned and released on his recognizance. He has been issued tickets and is scheduled to appear in front of the Lincklaen Town Court on September 14. Duane Hollenbeck was also arraigned and released. He is scheduled to appear in front of the Lincklaen Town Court on September 20th.