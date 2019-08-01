Men and Women Consider Themselves Officially ‘Adults’ At This Age

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – If you’re in your twenties and still don’t consider yourself an adult, turns out you’re not alone.

After surveying 2,000 Americans, researchers found men consider themselves to be a full-fledge adult at age 26, while women identify themselves as adults three years earlier. The study also reveals buying a house, doing laundry, and making a grocery list as some indications that young people have reached adulthood.

According to the study, the top sign that teenagers have transitioned into adults is having a budget. Additionally, the study finds the average Millennial wishes they could stay 23-years-old forever.