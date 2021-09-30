Memorial service held for fallen EMS workers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A memorial ceremony was held at Empire State Plaza on Thursday to honor the lives of emergency medical service providers who died over the last two years.
Seventeen first responders, who died as a result of injuries or illnesses sustained on the job, were honored. Officials said it’s been a tough year for everyone, but similar to doctors and nurses, first responders have experienced the very worst of what the pandemic has created.
EMS staffing is facing a crisis similar to the rest of the healthcare industry due heavily to stress brought on by the pandemic.
