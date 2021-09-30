Memorial service held for fallen EMS workers

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A memorial ceremony was held at Empire State Plaza on Thursday to honor the lives of emergency medical service providers who died over the last two years.

Seventeen first responders, who died as a result of injuries or illnesses sustained on the job, were honored. Officials said it’s been a tough year for everyone, but similar to doctors and nurses, first responders have experienced the very worst of what the pandemic has created.

EMS staffing is facing a crisis similar to the rest of the healthcare industry due heavily to stress brought on by the pandemic.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19