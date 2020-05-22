Memorial Day weekend set to hit Lake George, Million Dollar Beach

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the phase 1 reopening of the region leaves a wake of COVID-19 on the area, the village of Lake George is limited in how they can hoist visitors this weekend looking to celebrate Memorial Day. But that doesn’t mean village government is anything less than prepared.

Million Dollar Beach and other lake beaches will be open this weekend, with staff in parking lots and on beach grounds keeping count of visitors to ensure the beaches stay within 50 percent capacity, as ordered by Governor Cuomo’s office.

The weekend also pushes the urgency of a question for businesses that can’t open yet; is they’re missing out on part of their 12-week season, does it make sense for them to open at all?

