Memorial Day weekend set to hit Lake George, Million Dollar Beach

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the phase 1 reopening of the region leaves a wake of COVID-19 on the area, the village of Lake George is limited in how they can hoist visitors this weekend looking to celebrate Memorial Day. But that doesn’t mean village government is anything less than prepared.
Million Dollar Beach and other lake beaches will be open this weekend, with staff in parking lots and on beach grounds keeping count of visitors to ensure the beaches stay within 50 percent capacity, as ordered by Governor Cuomo’s office.
The weekend also pushes the urgency of a question for businesses that can’t open yet; is they’re missing out on part of their 12-week season, does it make sense for them to open at all?
More on coronavirus
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
Latest stories
- North Country Report: Not all lakes are equal on Memorial Day weekend
- Father’s Day Stories: Tefft Family
- Multiple people rescued off the Cohocton River
- Biden says radio show host ‘ain’t black’ if he considers backing Trump over him
- Family caregivers fight for federal coronavirus assistance