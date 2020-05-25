Memorial Day weekend “better than expected” in Lake George

Lake George, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff to the summer season, especially up in Lake George. This year certainly looked a little different as not everything was open, but the community took the necessary precautions and saw a great turnout.

“Of course when people come to the Lake George area they want to be free and relaxed so there was some disappointment because we’re slowly opening. Normally, you would have heard the calliope music from the Lake George Steamboat Company, you would have heard the cannons go off from Fort William Henry. You might have played mini golf, which you couldn’t do because it’s an attraction, and Six Flags of course,” said Gina Mintzer, Executive Director of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and CVB.

Mintzer told News10 this weekend has gone better than expected in many ways with a large amount of visitors and overall compliance. “People have been very respectful of wearing masks and social distancing. We were concerned about that,” said Mintzer.

She said all across the village the fifty percent capacity rule was strictly enforced. “Million dollar beach typically could house up to 1,200 people and they limited it to 500 and that is managed by New York State DEC,” said Mintzer.

Mintzer said several of their small businesses have had to adapt in order to sustain their livelihood with many restaurants and gift shops taking advantage of the curbside option. “You could say, oh I’d like to buy this or that or I want that shirt that’s in the window a size large and they would go in and get it for you. At Fort William Henry, they turned their Blacksmith Tavern into Bob and Jean’s car hop so you could stay in your car and they would serve you. I mean they turned that business around in a week,” said Mintzer.

Boat rentals were given the go-ahead late last week, which includes jet-skis and parasailing, but Mintzer said there were several precautions put in place in order to ensure that was done safely. “Whether it’s sanitizing before you get on there or the contact tracing. Getting your contact information that you rented that boat,” said Mintzer.

She said every business and most visitors are taking the safety rules and responsibilities seriously.

LATEST STORIES