CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Memorial Day is set to be a busy travel weekend with many hitting the roadways, despite soaring gas prices. AAA is saying 39.2 million people will be traveling 50 miles or more this holiday weekend, that’s over an 8.3% increase from a year ago, not quite pre-pandemic levels.

Experts say Friday afternoon between 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. is the popular travel timeframe. If you are able to travel at night past 9 p.m. or Saturday before 10 a.m., that may help you out a little bit. “You’re likely going to see delays especially in those typical areas if you’re heading south through the city and Jersey out toward Boston…the big cities are going to be congested,” said Eric Stigberg, AAA Northway Managing Director of Public Affairs.

We know gas prices are at an all time high. The average price in Albany is around $4.89. Experts say the high prices isn’t stopping travel. People will look to save their money in other ways. “…Stay at cheaper hotels, eat fast-food, instead of sit-down dining, but again, it doesn’t prevent people from traveling– it just causes them to adjust their spending,” said Stigberg.

The cost of airfare is also on the rise. “Long term as we look further into the summer, I don’t think we’ll see prices decreasing when it comes to traveling expenses.,” said Stigberg. “Airline prices are on the rise, hotel prices on the rise, car rentals all on the rise. Vacationing is certainly more costly.”