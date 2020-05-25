Memorial Day events happening across the region

(NEWS10) – Memorial Day is a day on which those who died in active military service are remembered. This year, as many communities continue to grapple with COVID-19, many of the traditional parades have been modified or canceled. However, there are still events happening across the region:

Albany

Albany Academy Cadets will hold their annual Memorial Day Parade. Starting at 9:30 a.m., cadets will march on the school’s track to honor those who have died in military service to their country. The members of the Cadet Corps will determine the length of their march the day before, counting their steps based on the number of Coronavirus-related deaths in New York State, while maintaining a safe distance of six feet.

Several members of the Albany County Legislature will be placing flags at the headstones of veterans at the Lady of Angels Cemetery starting at 11 a.m. The event will start at the cemetery office, just inside the entrance, where flags will be distributed.

Cohoes

To honor those who served and died, the City of Cohoes and the Cohoes American Legion E.T. Ruane Post #476 are jointly hosting a Cohoes Memorial Day Procession throughout the city. A wreath laying ceremony will happen at four stops along the procession route including at the Cohoes Veteran’s Memorial Park, the American Legion Post, Col. Robert R. Craner Park, and at the Van Schaick Pond flag. For safety, procession participants will remain in their vehicles during the wreath laying ceremonies. Community members joining the procession are encouraged to display a photo(s) in their vehicle window of Veteran(s) they are remembering and honoring. The vehicle procession, escorted by the Cohoes Police and Fire Departments, will begin promptly at 11 a.m..

Schenectady

A Socially Distant Memorial Day Service will happen at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park in Downtown Schenectady. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara will be joined by the Family of Marine Sgt. Lewis L. Zido and the Marine Corps League. Community members can watch the ceremony on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AsmSantabarbara/

If you know of a Memorial Day event happening near you that isn’t listed above, email it to us at news@news10.com.