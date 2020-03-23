Coronavirus News

Memorial Concert Band performance is canceled

COLONIE, N.Y.(NEWS10)–The Memorial Concert Band of Colonie’s free concert has been canceled because of COVID-19. They were to perform Saturday, March 28 at Colonie Central High School.

For more information you can go to their web site http://www.memorialbandcolonie.org.

