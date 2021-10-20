Melrose Fire Department building new firehouse, anticipated tax increase for residents

MELROSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Melrose Fire District in Rensselaer County will be building a new firehouse. Residents voted 180 to 51 to approve the $4.5 million firehouse replacement project on October 19.

The $4.5 million project budget includes existing facility demolition, temporary relocation, project design, site development, building construction, project management, administrative services and fees. The District will use $600,000 of reserve funds to lessen the budget increase needed to fund this project.

The Commissioners said an additional budget amount of $18,086, or about a 3.54% budget increase, spread over the 2022 and 2023 budgets is needed to fund this new construction project. It is anticipated that the budget increase will result in a tax increase for Melrose Fire District residents in Schaghticoke.

The projected property tax increase can be seen below:

Taxable Assessed Value Projected Tax Increase $30,000 $12.27 $42,000 $17.18 $75,000 $30.68

The current firehouse at 784 Route 40 in Melrose was found to have several issues throughout the structure. The Board of Fire Commissioners cited negative findings related to structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing, septic system and building code and ADA compliance matters.

One of the critical issues the Commissioners found was the decaying of the original foundation base. It is causing settling and separating in the south bay from other slab sections resulting in a trip hazard. The Commissioners said this condition has created voids under the bay slab causing the pilasters that support the structural roof beam to separate from the wall.