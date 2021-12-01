Meeting on Dunn Landfill Thursday in East Greenbush

Concern over the Dunn Landfill has sparked environmental groups and residents to speak out against its permit renewal.

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Two months ago, people packed into the East Greenbush Town Hall for a meeting on the Dunn Landfill. Many residents don’t want to see the landfills permit renewed.

Thursday East Greenbush will have experts on hand for another meeting to discuss the Dunn Landfill and the upcoming permit renewal process. Town Supervisor, Jack Conway, will moderate the panel of experts which include:

NYS DEC Acting Regional Director, Tony Luisi

Director of the Institute for Health and the Environment at SUNY Albany, Dr. David Carpenter

Former EPA Administrator, Judith Enck

Two local citizens will also be on the panel. After the discussion, there will be a question-and-answer period for members of the public. The meeting will take place Thursday, December 2 at 6 p.m. at The Red Barn, East Greenbush Town Park, 101-199 Town Park Road.

Last month the Rensselaer Environmental Coalition (REC) called on City of Rensselaer Common Council members at a meeting to push for the landfill to be closed. “We wanted them [the Common Council] to do everything they could to say why this should be closed and those are two big issues. PFAS is very dangerous and they don’t know much about it yet,” REC’s treasurer Bob Welton.

For more information about Thursday’s meeting email East Greenbush Town Supervisor, Jack Conway at jconway@eastgreenbush.org or REC at (518) 227-1570.