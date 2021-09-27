Meeting in Poestenkill tonight to discuss PFOA found at local school and homes

POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A community meeting will be held September 27 at 7 p.m. in Poestenkill to discuss PFOA found in the drinking water at a local school and nearby homes. PFOA is a toxic chemical which can cause serious health problems.

PFOA was found in drinking wells at Algonquin Middle School in Poestenkill and in nearby residential wells. The school has shut off water fountains since learning of the drinking water problem.

This chemical was also found in drinking water in Hoosick Falls and Petersburg, also in Rensselaer County.

A meeting will be held to discuss the latest information and what needs to be done to address this problem. It will be at the Poestenkill VFW at 25 Veterans Street.

Speakers include:

Bob Brunet, Poestenkill Public Health Coordinator

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation

NYS Department of Health

Rensselaer County Health Department (invited)

Judith Enck, former EPA Regional Administrator and resident of Poestenkill

Michele Baker, NY Water Project and resident of Hoosick Falls

The meeting will also be available on Zoom. Participants on Zoom can enter comments or questions in the chat portion of the meeting.