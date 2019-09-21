Meeting called to discuss recent crimes in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An informational meeting will be held Monday night to discuss the recent crimes in the Troy and Lansingburgh areas.

The meeting, in response to the recent rash of violence including a homicide, will be held at 7 p.m. in the Knickerbacker Middle School Auditorium at 320 7th Ave.

All interested residents and community organizations are invited to attend and provide ideas on how to protect the neighborhoods.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden, Chief of Police Brian Owens, Kim Ashe McPherson and council members Jim Gulli and Debra Garrett will be in attendance.