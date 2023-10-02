CHESHIRE, Mass. (NEWS10) – A $10 investment going a long way for a farmer in Cheshire who can now say he has a Guinness World Record holder in the family! Tommy, a 14-year-old Swiss Brown steer, was recently named the “tallest living steer” according to Guinness.

Standing at 6-foot-one-inch tall, Fred Balawender purchased the beefy bovine for $10 when he was only a day old.

“We named him Tom after Tom Brady. He was going to be a beef operation, then he got to be my friend, he just wouldn’t leave me alone,” said Fred.

He didn’t realize just how big Tommy was until Guinness called him one day. Tommy maintains his 3,000 pound physique with a well rounded diet of grain, hay and the occasional apple.