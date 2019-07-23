Meet the Capital Region’s ‘Queen of Essential Oils’

PRESTON HOLLOW, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After learning her craft in Ukraine, Elena Pellicano creates and sells essential oils to improve her family and clients’ health.

But it doesn’t stop with essential oils! Her business includes skincare and perfume products.

The aroma and sex therapist has been working on her craft since the age of 16, when she saw firsthand the healing power of essential oils.

Now, she runs her business out of her home in Preston Hollow, selling her products online and teaching perfume and essential oil classes. Her personal collection has more than 600 oils.

Interested in essential oils, but don’t know where to start? Visit her website!