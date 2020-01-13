Meet Teddy: Troy dog featured on ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, a local dog named Teddy made his debut on the popular TV show, “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Teddy, and his owners Carl and Kerry Kakule of Troy, were not in the top three, but their clip made it to the “Dog Park” segment of the show.

While attending parents weekend at Saint Lawrence University, Teddy found a lifelike dog sticker on one of the campers.

In the video, you see his reaction to the sticker (he thought it was a real dog!) and would not stop barking.