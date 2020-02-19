Meet members of the Adirondack Thunder for the MVP Winter Break Takeover

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you are a hockey fan, players from the Adirondack Thunder, the Capital Region’s professional hockey team, will be at the Empire State Plaza ice rink.

Members of the team will be at the rink on Thursday, February 20 from 2-3:30 p.m. for a 45 minute skate session starting at 2 p.m. as well as to meet fans, sign autographs, and take pictures from 3-3:30 p.m.

The event is weather dependent and admission is free.

The Adirondack Thunder will return to the Cool Insuring Agency in downtown Glens Falls for a five-game homestand starting on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Brampton Beast.

The Adirondack Thunder is an affiliate of the New Jersey Devils.

