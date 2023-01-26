GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you’re looking for the best mom in New York, you can probably find her in her Schenectady classroom. Kate Boydston, a special education teacher and mother of two, was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) on Monday.

“I am incredibly honored about this recognition,” she said. “Getting this award is not just for myself, it’s for my family and it’s for all the women that feel like they are alone, and being able to recognize that they’re not.”

Despite her long list of accomplishments, it was a long road before Kate could look in the mirror and believe she was a good mother. After giving birth to her first child, Hudson, she suffered from postpartum depression and anxiety. It took her more than a year before she was diagnosed.

“During that time everything was really dark and there was no way I thought that I was going to be able to grow and mature into the mother I expected to be,” she said.

Inspired by a friend’s story, she got help. After healing, she was inspired to help other mothers and families going through the same dark time. Using pageantry as a platform to spread the message. She recently competed for the title of Mrs. American as the reigning Mrs. New York American.

Boydston and her husband founded #momsmaketime, which encourages mothers to take care of themselves and make time for themselves to do so. She believes a good mother should be able to take care of herself before she can take care of anyone else.

Boydston and other honorees from across the country will be recognized at the 88th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. this April in Omaha, Nebraska. There, one honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year during the convention.