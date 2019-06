TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy native, Charli Spiegel, represented the Capital Region on FOX’s Master Chef, vying for an apron on the popular cooking show on Wednesday.

When the 21-year-old isn’t in the kitchen, you can find her bartending at her mom’s restaurant, the Villa Valenti’s Pub in Troy.

A viewing party was planned at the pub Wednesday night but hearts broke as the episode came to an end. Charli’s dish, beer battered fish tacos, was not chosen as the best.