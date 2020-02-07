Meet-and-greet with VSP newest K-9, Loki, rescheduled due to bad weather

The Vermont State Police’s newest member, K-9 Loki, is a 9-week-old Plott hound who will specialize in tracking missing persons and fugitives. She and her handler, Detective Trooper Chris Hunt, came to visit Headquarters in Waterbury on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, for the first time since Loki arrived in the Green Mountains from the Texas-based breeder where VSP acquired her.

WATERBURY, VT (NEWS10) — The meet-and-greet with Vermont State Police K-9 Loki has been postponed until Tuesday due to inclement weather.

Vermont officials say the event originally scheduled for Friday, February 7 has now been moved to Tuesday, February 11. The time and location remain the same: 4-6 p.m. at the Williston Barracks.

Officials say Loki’s visit to the Cedar Creek Room at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier is still on schedule set for Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The updated meet-and-greet schedule is as follows:

Meet Loki in Montpelier:

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.

WHERE: Cedar Creek Room, Vermont Statehouse.

Meet Loki in Williston:

WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.

WHERE: Front sally port, Vermont State Police Barracks, 2777 St. George Road (Vermont Route 2A).