Meet-and-greet with VSP newest K-9, Loki, rescheduled due to bad weather

WATERBURY, VT (NEWS10) — The meet-and-greet with Vermont State Police K-9 Loki has been postponed until Tuesday due to inclement weather.
Vermont officials say the event originally scheduled for Friday, February 7 has now been moved to Tuesday, February 11. The time and location remain the same: 4-6 p.m. at the Williston Barracks.
Officials say Loki’s visit to the Cedar Creek Room at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier is still on schedule set for Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The updated meet-and-greet schedule is as follows:
Meet Loki in Montpelier:
WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
WHERE: Cedar Creek Room, Vermont Statehouse.
Meet Loki in Williston:
WHEN: 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
WHERE: Front sally port, Vermont State Police Barracks, 2777 St. George Road (Vermont Route 2A).