Medicare enrollment ends Monday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — An important reminder for those on Medicare: open enrollment ends on Monday.
The period allows those who qualify to modify their current health plan and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better suit their needs.
The changes will take effect on January 1, 2021.
LATEST STORIES
- Three Capital Region men arrested for larceny, other charges
- Gas prices increase across upstate New York
- Pearl Harbor survivors to mark anniversary at home this year thanks to virus
- Is it too late to mail my Christmas gift? Here are some deadlines to keep in mind
- Schools confront ‘off the rails’ numbers of failing grades