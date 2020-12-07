Medicare enrollment ends Monday

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — An important reminder for those on Medicare: open enrollment ends on Monday.

The period allows those who qualify to modify their current health plan and prescription drug coverage for the following year to better suit their needs. 

The changes will take effect on January 1, 2021.

