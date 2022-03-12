ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, the Capital District Branch of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), along with local Ukrainian Churches are temporally restricting donations to only medical supplies for Ukraine. Officials said their focus is on urgently needed supplies due to high priority costs with shipping.

Officials said they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of donations received by the Capital Region to assist Ukrainians and refugees. However, monetary donations for the purchase of supplies are still being welcomed for the Ukraine and Europe at this time.

The most up-to-date list of items to donate can always be found at the 518Ukrainians website. In addition, other monetary donations can be made online, or by check at these locations in the Capital Region.

Locations:

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA) Capital District branch: Online donations at UCCA Checks payable: UCCA Capital District, memo “Aid to Ukraine” – 402 25th St, Watervliet, NY 12189



St. Nicholas Ukrainian Orthodox Church: Online donations at Ukrainian Orthodox Church of USA Checks payable: St. Nicholas UOC, memo “Aid to Ukraine” – 376 3rd St. Troy, NY, 12180



St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church: Online donations at Ukraine Catholic Checks payable: St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, memo “Aid to Ukraine” – 2410 4th Ave, Watervliet, NY 12189

