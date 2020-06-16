Medical Center of Clifton Park temporarily closing overnight

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Medical Center of Clifton Park will temporarily close overnight on Tuesday, shutting down at 10 p.m. and reopening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The brief closure of Ellis Medicine’s Sitterly Road establishment makes way for an overnight maintenance project.

Aside from disrupting the 24/7 emergent care center’s normal operating hours, the the temporary closure also affect the walk-in outpatient lab, which normally opens at 6:30 a.m.

Ellis Medicine says all other operations and patient appointments are appropriately scheduled to accomodate the closing.

Anyone in an emergency situation should dial 911.

