Medical Center of Clifton Park temporarily closing overnight

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Medical Center of Clifton Park will temporarily close overnight on Tuesday, shutting down at 10 p.m. and reopening at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
The brief closure of Ellis Medicine’s Sitterly Road establishment makes way for an overnight maintenance project.
Aside from disrupting the 24/7 emergent care center’s normal operating hours, the the temporary closure also affect the walk-in outpatient lab, which normally opens at 6:30 a.m.
Ellis Medicine says all other operations and patient appointments are appropriately scheduled to accomodate the closing.
Anyone in an emergency situation should dial 911.
