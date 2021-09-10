Mediation halts with Saratoga Black Lives Matter Leadership

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, during a live stream by All Of Us, Black Lives Matter (BLM) leader Lexis Figuereo declared he is willing to speak with City council members, however, does not agree with the city paying fees to a mediator.



In a recent City council meeting prior to knowledge of the impending arrests, pertained to Saratoga BLM on Tuesday, September 7, Figuereo with members of BLM indicated publicly would agree to professional mediation, said Commissioner of Finance Michele Madigan. The City and Saratoga BLM members have tried mediations with council members, which have not been productive officials said, resulting in increased frustrations between both parties.



“I suggested we enter into professional mediation, a structured process where an impartial professional third party can assist us all in resolving conflict and addressing our concerns,” said Comm. of Fiance Madigan. “Our goal is to make progress, as previous attempts at unmediated dialog have been unsuccessful.”

The City of Saratoga has expended significant resources in researching mediation firms, interviewing and selecting potential mediators for the Saratoga BLM’s review officials said, time of city employees and elected officials otherwise dedicated to city businesses.

“I and my fellow council members want a productive dialog with this organization said Madigan, “And we feel this is only possible through mediation, which will require the expenditure of city funds. Without such a commitment from Saratoga BLM, there can be no dialog and no mediation.”

Members of the Saratoga BLM will not have to share the expenses of the mediation, Comm. of Fiance Madigan said, all we ask of them is their time and good faith efforts to resolving the current conflict.