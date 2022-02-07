Mechanicville residents warned to move cars

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Mechanicville residents with an orange warning sticker on their vehicle, have 24 hours to move it. Vehicles that aren’t moved could be towed without further notice.

The Mechanicville Police Department took to Facebook Monday after receiving several phone calls about the warning. They said vehicles must be moved every 48 hours or they are considered “dead storage” according to city code.

They also said it’s difficult for the department of public works to do its job clearing snow/ice from the streets when cars are covered with snow and not moved. Mechanicville Police said the warning is not a ticket.