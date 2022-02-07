Mechanicville residents warned to move cars

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Mechanicville residents warned to move cars

Mechanicville residents warned to move cars

Trending on NEWS10

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Mechanicville residents with an orange warning sticker on their vehicle, have 24 hours to move it. Vehicles that aren’t moved could be towed without further notice.

The Mechanicville Police Department took to Facebook Monday after receiving several phone calls about the warning. They said vehicles must be moved every 48 hours or they are considered “dead storage” according to city code.

They also said it’s difficult for the department of public works to do its job clearing snow/ice from the streets when cars are covered with snow and not moved. Mechanicville Police said the warning is not a ticket.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Trending on NEWS10

READ MORE: The Upside

An image that says The Upside

Check the latest closings and delays

CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19