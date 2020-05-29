Mechanicville Police makes changes to dispatch operations

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s communications division will take over dispatching operations for the Mechanicville Police Department starting Friday.
The department posted a Q&A to its Facebook page saying nothing will change about police patrol or response. They said having the sheriff’s office handle dispatch operations will free up more officers to patrol the streets.
If you would like to report something to a Mechanicville Police Officer, contact the non-emergency number at 518-664-7383 and ask to speak to a MPD officer.
The sheriff’s office will be able to transfer the call to the station.
Mechanicville Police said the change will improve communication between agencies and ultimately help with the safety and security of the city.
