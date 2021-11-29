Mechanicville Police make arrest in Nov. 20 hit and run

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:

(Mechanicville Police Department)

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Cara M. Goehrig, 33, Mechanicville was arrested Saturday after a week-long hunt to find the car involved in a hit and run. The 71-year-old victim was treated for their injuries and taken to Albany Medical Center for further care.

The hit and run happened around 10 a.m. Saturday, November 20 at the intersection of Mabbett Street and N. Central Avenue. Witnesses said the driver of the blue four-door sedan was a young white female with blonde hair.

Goehrig was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury motor vehicle accident and released following the arrest. Police did not provide an update on the victim in their Facebook post.

