Mechanicville Police looking for car involved in hit and run

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Mechanicville Police Department is looking for a vehicle that was involved in a hit and run. The vehicle reportedly hit a utility pole, then struck a parked car before fleeing the scene.

On Sunday, January 30, at around 8:20 p.m., Mechanicville Police and Fire responded to the area of N Main St and Greenwood Ave., for a crash.

When police arrived they learned that the offending vehicle had fled the scene.

Witnesses reported the vehicle was traveling north when it crossed into the southbound lane and then struck a utility pole causing significant damage. It then crossed traffic and struck a parked car, pushing it onto the sidewalk before fleeing northbound at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle is described as a black sedan with red striping on the sides, resembling a Dodge Challenger.  It is expected to have significant damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at 518-664-7383 or you can leave information anonymously at the Mechanicville Police Department website.

