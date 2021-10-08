Mechanicville man indicted for unlawfully owning a firearm in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (NEWS10) — A Mechanicville man has pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with unlawfully possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont said Scott Phillips, 36, of Mechanicville was arraigned October 8 after an incident in July.

On July 16, police were responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle in Winooski, Vermont. Police said Phillips attempted to drive away when an officer approached him, dragging the officer a short way.

Phillips was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol, ammunition and suspected controlled substances. Police said Phillips is prohibited from possessing a firearm under law due to his criminal record.

Phillips was arrested on September 27 in Mechanicville as he was wanted on charges stemming from this incident in Vermont. At the time of his arrest, police said Phillips was in possession of a number of narcotics and will face additional charges in Mechanicville City Court.

If convicted, Phillips faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. However, the actual sentence would be determined by the court with guidance from Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Phillips was detained pending any further proceedings.