Mechanicville man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of minors

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse and transportation of minors to engage in sexual activity. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Gary Ryan, 50, of Mechanicville engaged in sexual activity with a minor as young as five years old.

As part of his plea agreement, Ryan admitted to transporting minors across state lines to have sex with them. The dates of the instances range from 1998 to 2007. DOJ said the victims were between 5 and 15 years old. Ryan also admitted to providing the minors with drugs and alcohol.

As part of his plea agreement, DOJ said Ryan agreed to be sentenced to 30 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for March 1, 2022.

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, the Colonie Police Department, the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department, and the New York State Police.