Mechanicville man charged with multiple drug, firearm offenses

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mechanicville man was arrested and charged with multiple offenses on September 22. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says multiple arrest warrants were issued for Darryl B. Williams, 31.

Police say Williams had multiple arrest warrants out of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office regarding two domestic related incidents in Malta. He had an additional Superior Court arrest warrant out of Warren County for narcotic related offenses.

After a traffic stop in Malta, police say Williams was found in possession of a loaded handgun and multiple controlled substances.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Williams’ residence. Police say they found a large amount of crack cocaine, as well as ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Williams has been charged with

Three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree (class A misdemeanor)

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (class D felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (class B felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (class C felony)

Four counts of endangering the welfare of a child (class A misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree (class A misdemeanor)

Attempted assault in the third degree (class B misdemeanor)

Williams was arraigned in the Malta Town Justice Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility with no bail.