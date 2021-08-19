Mechanicville man arrested after allegedly charging over $9K to company card

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, New York State Police arrested David Perkins, 50, of Mechanicville.
Perkins is accused of making over $9,000 in personal purchases using a credit card issued to him by his employer. The purchases were discovered after charges were made to the card while he was on leave from the business.
Perkins turned himself in to State Police in Wilton, where he was processed for third-degree grand larceny, a felony charge.
He is due to appear at the Wilton Town Court on August 31.
