MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A joint investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, the Department of Social Services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office resulted in the arrest of Jennalee Ralson, 32 on September 23.

Police report that Ralson allegedly filed a public assistance application where she failed to put all members living in the household as well as employment and income earned within the household. Ralson is scheduled to appear in the City of Amsterdam Court at a later date.

Charges