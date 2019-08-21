McDonald’s wants you to “McCafé It Forward”

(CNN)– McDonald’s wants to help you pay it forward with a new promotion celebrating 10 years of their McCafé brand.

From August 21-23, the burger chain is giving away 500 “McCafé It Forward” cards. The cards will first go to people known for their community service. Our own Ryan Peterson was sent one of these cards in the mail. Each card is good for one small cup of coffee, hot or iced. McDonald’s wants you to pass that card along to someone else, paying it forward. The cards are good for three days.

If you know of a do gooder who deserves McCafé for Life, you can nominate them through the McDonald’s website beginning August 26. For more information, visit the promotion’s webpage here.